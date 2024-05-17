T-Birds open state with strong win over Rock Springs

May 16—GILLETTE — Cheyenne East senior Lillian Vallejo admittedly felt some nerves going into this weekend's state softball tournament in Gillette.

Vallejo spanned 4 2/3 innings in the pitcher's circle in the Thunderbirds' opening round matchup with Rock Springs, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out 10.

While East was able to carve out an 11-5 win over the Tigers to advance in the winner's bracket, Vallejo was more happy to see the T-Birds' postseason jitters wearing off midway through the game.

"I think we knew we had the game and that we were going to do (well), but no matter what, we kind of had that nervous feeling," Vallejo said. "I think that got to us for the first couple innings with our hitting, because we were so nervous.

"We knew we could hit that pitcher, we were just shaking in our boots a little bit."

East struck first after an RBI single by Gracie Oswald in the first inning. She later scored on a fielder's choice, giving the T-Birds a 2-0 cushion going into the second.

The Tigers cut the lead in half one inning later, but East plated three more in the top of the third after back-to-back doubles from Rylee Stephenson and Madelyn Artery. The T-Birds' lead grew to 6-3 going into the fifth inning, but a big four-run rally in the top of the sixth extended its lead to seven going into the bottom of the frame.

The Tigers mustered two runs of their own in the bottom portion of the inning, but the T-Bird's late rally proved to be the difference in the six-run win.

"For us to get some runs and expand that lead a little bit, it was a big deal," East coach Adam Galicia coach said. "Give (Rock Springs) credit. You can tell how far they've come this season."

The T-Birds out-hit the Tigers 14-5, with McKenzie Millar, Oswald and Stephenson leading the way with three hits apiece. Stephenson led the team with four RBI while also allowing just two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out five in 2 1/3 innings of relief on the mound.

Artery and Mariah Bledsoe added two RBI apiece, three of which sparked East's four-run rally in the sixth. Tarin Anderson led the Tigers with two RBI, and Payten Soltis took the loss in the circle with 10 runs allowed (eight earned) on 13 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

"You make it so tough on yourself if you don't get a win (in the opening round)," Galicia said. "... My goal at any type of state tournament is to go 2-0 right off the bat. That way, you set yourself up for success the rest of the way.

"It was very important to get this one because, if we didn't, it would have been five, six or seven games we would have had to come back and win."

The T-Birds, who went into state with the No. 3 seed out of the East Conference, face East No. 1 Campbell County in the second round at 10 a.m. Friday. The winner advances to the semifinals at 4 p.m. the same day.

The loser will have to fight its way back through the elimination bracket the rest of the way.

"It's super important (to start strong at state)," Vallejo said. We need that momentum to carry us, because tomorrow we play Campbell County, the (No. 1 seed).

"We've played them before, and they have really good pitching, so we needed that momentum from good bats today. Hopefully, we can carry it through to tomorrow."

Vallejo's recipe for success leading into Friday's matchup with Campbell County is simple.

"We just have to dream about winning," Vallejo said with a smile. "We have to sleep on it, eat good and just come out ready to play.

"We've played them before. We know what they have, and we know what their strengths and weaknesses are, and we know what our strengths and weaknesses are. We have to build on that and lock in, really."

