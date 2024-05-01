T-Birds fall to Bobcats in non-league action

Apr. 30—Box Score

At Aberdeen

BOBCATS 6, THUNDERBIRDS 3

Tumwater 010 110 0 — 3

Aberdeen 000 231 X — 6

TUM Pitching — Stevens 6 IP, 5 H, 6 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 6 K Highlights — Stevens 2-4; Paull 2-3

The Tumwater softball team led early in its non-league contest at Aberdeen on Tuesday, but the Thunderbirds couldn't hold on and lost 6-3.

Tumwater (13-4, 8-1 2A EvCo) took 1-0 lead in the second and made it 2-0 in the fourth, but the Bobcats tied the game with a pair in the bottom of the fourth.

Tumwater regained the lead in the top of the fifth on a fielder's choice, but the Bobcats scored three in the bottom half and added an insurance run in the sixth.

Sarah Stevens pitched all six innings in the circle, and of the six runs she allowed, three were unearned. She gave up five hits, walked one, and struck out six.

Stevens and Megan Paull each tallied two hits at the plate, and Lexie Peller collected the T-Birds' lone RBI.

Tumwater will play its third game in as many days on Wednesday at Rochester.