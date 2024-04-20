T-Birds come back to top Bearcats in non-league matchup

Apr. 20—Box Score

At Tumwater

THUNDERBIRDS 7, BEARCATS 6

W.F. West 310 000 2 — 6

Tumwater 011 001 4 — 7

WFW Pitching — Dalrymple 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Tay. Tobin 1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 2 K Highlights — Middleton 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB, R; Tay. Tobin 2-4, 2B, R; Fluetsch 2-4, RBI

TUM Pitching — Stevens 7 IP, 10 H, 6 ER, 6 BB, 3 K Highlights — Barrett 2-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Ferguson 2-4, 2B, RBI, R; Fields 1-2, 2B, RBI

The Tumwater softball team trailed from the start against W.F. West on Friday, but a four-run seventh propelled the Thunderbirds to a 7-6 win in a non-league contest.

W.F. West (10-4) scored three in the first and one in the second to take a 4-0 lead. Tumwater (11-2) was able to chip away with a run in the second, third, and sixth, but a two-run home run from Amayah Middleton pushed the Bearcats' lead to 6-3 in the top of the seventh..

In the bottom half, Jamie Haase reached base with a one-out single, but the next batter struck out to leave the Bearcats one out away from a victory.

The next four T-Birds brought home runs with base hits, however, including a game-tying single from Ella Ferguson and a walk-off double by Zoe Fields.

The Bearcats and T-Birds will face off again in a league matchup on Monday at Recreation Park.