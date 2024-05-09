T-Birds bounce back with win over Tigers

May 8—Box Score

At Tumwater

THUNDERBIRDS 13, TIGERS 7

Centralia 000 510 1 — 7

Tumwater 330 430 X — 13

CEN Pitching — Wakefield (L) 4.1 IP, 12 H, 9 R (8 ER), 1 BB, 4 SO; Smith 1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Highlights — Chavez 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB; Wasson 2-5, 2B, RBI; Schofield 1-2, 2 RBI, BB

TUM Pitching — Ferguson (W) 7 IP, 8 H, 7 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 10 SO. Highlights — Ferguson 4-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB; Haase 3-4, 2B, RBI, SB; Barrett 2-3, 3 R; LaPraim 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R

The Tumwater softball team inched closer to a league title on Tuesday, as the Thunderbirds topped Centralia 13-7.

The T-Birds (15-4, 10-1 2A EvCo) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings, but the Tigers (9-9, 4-7 2A EvCo) clawed back within one with five in the fourth.

Tumwater plated seven more runs over the next two innings to re-extend their lead, and the Thunderbirds never looked back.

Ella Ferguson went 4 for 4 at the plate with three runs batted it, while Jamie Haase collected three hits and drove in a run of her own. Megan Barrett and Marissa LaPraim each tallied two hits, and LaPraim drove in a pair.

Makayla Chavez hit a two-run home run to lead the Centralia offense, while Gracie Schofield also brought home two runs and Lauren Wasson collected two hits and an RBI.

With the win, Tumwater remains tied with W.F. West atop the EvCo standings with one league game to play, but the T-Birds have the tiebreaker thanks to their non-conference win over the Bearcats.

Centralia finds itself a half-game back of Rochester, and those two teams will meet on Wednesday. If the Warriors beat the Tigers, they'll clinch the fourth and final district playoff spot from the EvCo.

Tumwater will wrap up its regular season at Black Hills on Wednesday.