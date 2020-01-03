If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em: Will Harris signs with the Nationals

When last we saw reliever Will Harris, he was entering Game 7 of the World Series for the Astros, trying to keep their slim 2-1 lead over the Nationals intact. Then, with the count 0-1, he uncorked a cutter that Howie Kendrick shot down the right field line, clanking off the foul pole for a two-run homer that gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead that they would not relinquish. A couple of innings later Harris would be officially credited with the blown save and the loss and the Nats would douse each other in champagne.

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em: last night Harris signed a a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington.

Game 7’s performance notwithstanding — hey, it was Zack Greinke‘s jam and relievers sometimes can’t get out of ’em — Harris is coming off the best season of his career. He went 4-1 with four saves and a 1.50 ERA in 68 relief appearances in 2019, striking out 62 batters against just 14 walks and six homers allowed in 60 innings. He has an excellent 2.84 career ERA in 419 games with the Rockies, Diamondbacks and Astros over the past eight seasons and he should be a strong addition to the Nats’ pen.

Check back in February for some fun stories about him meeting his new teammates. Check back on April 2 for the Nats’ home opener when the Nats are presented with their World Series rings and Harris has to stand there smiling like it isn’t awkward.