‘I can’t anoint a role to somebody out of thin air’: What Purdue coach Matt Painter said about Kanon Catchings’ flip to BYU

Purdue coach Matt Painter spoke Thursday about some of the reasons behind four-star forward Kanon Catchings’ decision to ask to be released from his National Letter of Intent to the Boilermakers.

The 6-foot-10, 185-pound Catchings — who is ranked as the No. 40 prospect in the class of 2024, per 247Sports’ composite rankings — became the highest-rated signee in program history for BYU when he put pen to paper with Kevin Young’s program this week.

According to Painter, who coached Purdue to the national championship game earlier this year, Catchings had some concerns about his potential role as a freshman.

“If something happened, it would be one thing, but nothing happened,” Painter said, per The Indianapolis Star. “It’s just one of those deals where he was concerned about his role and just wanted out of his letter — and then kind of went back the next day and said everything was good.”

“It just was like, this is probably better that we can kind of part ways if you’re questioning things before things start.”

Painter released Catchings from his letter of intent, and he signed with the Cougars.

Catchings’ mother, Tauja, told the The Indianapolis Star her son was “looking for a program that can support his timeline” relative to the NBA.

Young has eight years of NBA coaching experience, most recently as the Phoenix Suns’ lead assistant. While there’s no way to tell yet what Young’s rotation will be like at BYU, Catchings should have a good shot at solid playing time in Provo.

“I think every freshman that comes in has those uncertain thoughts,” Painter said. “But you know, you compete and earn your way into a role. I can’t anoint a role to somebody out of thin air. You walk in, you compete.”