Szoboszlai RECORD, Van Dijk UPDATE, Keane on Robbo - Liverpool FC news recap

Here’s our Liverpool FC news recap for Saturday, 15th June. There are updates on Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

Szoboszlai breaks record

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai smashed a record that has stood for 64 years when he takes to the field with Hungary at Euro 2024 on Saturday.

Dominik Szoboszlai for Hungary

Following his debut season at Anfield after a £60m move from RB Leipzig, Szoboszlai has joined his international teammates in Germany ahead of this summer's tournament.

Hungary have been drawn into Group A alongside hosts Germany, Andy Robertson's Scotland and the tricky Switzerland, with the latter being Szoboszlai's first opponents at Euro 2024 on Saturday afternoon.

However, regardless of how well Hungary do at the tournament, Liverpool's No.8 broke Euros record when he featured this weekend.

Virgil van Dijk update

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool

Reliable Liverpool journalist Ian Doyle has provided a positive update on the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah amid links with Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool's skipper Van Dijk is the latest high-profile Red to be linked with the Saudi Pro League, with recent reports suggesting that Al Nassr had contacted the Dutchman's agent.

Salah has been continually linked with the Middle East over the last year and goalkeeper Alisson has also been touted with a lucrative move to Asia.

Keane on Robertson

Liverpool's Andy Robertson

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson had a night to forget as his Scotland side slumped to a 5-1 Euro 2024 opening night defeat to hosts Germany in Munich on Friday. Roy Keane was there to stick the boot in.

Goals from Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug and ex-Red Emre Can helped the Nationalmannschaft to an easy Group A win against the Scots, who replied through an Antonio Rudiger own goal just before the end.

Steve Clarke’s side also had Ryan Porteous sent off for an X-rated challenge on Ilkay Gundogan on the stroke of half time, leading to Havertz's penalty, leaving Scotland with a mountain to climb for the entire second half.

Owen feels Nunez may have peaked

Darwin Nunez

Michael Owen has warned Liverpool over Darwin Nunez, claiming the striker may have already reached his peak at Anfield.

Despite finishing last season with 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, Nunez still faced his fair share of criticism from supporters and pundits.

The Uruguayan began the season brightly but lost his place in the starting lineup by the end of the campaign, with the forward even hinting at a summer exit after deleting all Liverpool-related posts from his Instagram page back in May.

Interest in McConnell

James McConnell Liverpool

James McConnell Liverpool

Liverpool academy graduate James McConnell dazzled supporters with his performances last season, with five English Football League clubs having stood up and took notice of the 19-year-old.

The midfielder was one of many talented youngsters to break into Jurgen Klopp's first team last season, with McConnell among those that lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley in February.

The teenager came off the bench and made an enormous impact as the Reds went on to claim their final ever trophy under Klopp thanks to Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute header against Chelsea.

