Szczur's 4th hit sends Padres past Giants 12-9 in 11 innings

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Brandon Maurer stands on the mound after giving up a two-run home run to the San Francisco Giants' Conor Gillaspie in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Matt Szczur blooped a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning, his fourth hit of the game after coming off the bench, and the San Diego Padres outlasted the San Francisco Giants 12-9 on Friday night.

The Padres blew a three-run lead with two outs in the ninth when Giants pinch-hitter Conor Gillaspie homered off closer Brandon Maurer, but San Diego won in extra innings after scoring off George Kontos (0-4).

Hunter Renfroe singled leading off the 11th. Erick Aybar walked and, after both runners moved up on a sacrifice, Szczur dumped a 3-1 pitch into left field. Jose Pirela and Carlos Asuaje followed with consecutive RBI singles.

Szczur entered as part of a double switch in the fourth and set a career high for hits. Hector Sanchez homered and had three hits against his former team.

Wil Myers hit his 18th home run, Pirela added four hits and two RBIs, and San Diego won for the 16th time in the last 21 games against San Francisco.

Phil Maton (2-0) retired six batters in a game that ended after midnight on the West Coast.

Hunter Pence had three hits and two RBIs for the Giants. Brandon Crawford added a pair of RBI singles.

San Francisco wasted leads of 4-0 and 6-2 and trailed 9-6 before scoring three times in the ninth off Maurer, all with two outs. Crawford drove in one run before Gillaspie's two-run homer forced extra innings.

Sanchez continued to torment his former team, homering off starter Jeff Samardzija in the fourth and adding an RBI double in the fifth. Sanchez, who also singled in the seventh, has five home runs and is 11 for 23 in 10 career games against San Francisco, where he spent his first five seasons.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Travis Jankowski will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso. Jankowski (right foot bone bruise) had been working out in the Arizona Rookie League.

Giants: San Francisco closer Mark Melancon (right pronator strain) isn't likely to begin a rehab assignment until the end of the month.

UP NEXT

LHP Matt Moore (3-10, 5.81 ERA) pitches for the Giants on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of the series. Moore is the first San Francisco pitcher to lose five consecutive home starts since Ryan Vogelsong in 2011. The Padres will go with RHP Luis Perdomo (4-5, 4.94). He has induced 17 groundball double plays this season, fourth-most in the majors.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball