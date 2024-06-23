Szczesny on cusp of Al-Nassr move after Juventus agree deal

Wojciech Szczesny is expected to complete his transfer to Al-Nassr next week, bringing an end to a seven-year spell with Juventus.

The 34-year-old Polish shot stopper seemingly wasn’t keen to leave the Bianconeri this summer, but the club had different plans, agreeing to sign Michele Di Gregorio from Monza on a €4m loan deal with a €16m obligation to buy clause attached.

Szczesny was initially hesitant about the idea of joining Al-Nassr but eventually agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Saudi side worth around €19m net per season, ready to draw his seven-year spell with Juventus to a close.

Page 23 of today’s Tuttosport details how Al-Nassr have now agreed to sign Szczesny from Juventus for around €40m, a huge fee for the 34-year-old goalkeeper who only has a year left on his contract in Turin.

Earlier this month, talks between the two clubs stalled but now a step forward has seemingly been made and the Juventus veteran could complete his move to Saudi Arabia next week.