Szczesny: Al-Nassr step forward for Juventus goalkeeper – report

Juventus have reportedly entered talks with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr over a potential sale of long-term goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny according to the latest updates on Sunday.

Juventus goalkeeping scenario without Szczesny

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggests that Al Nassr have come forward with a proposal to sign Szczesny, but the final decision will remain up to the former Arsenal and Roma shot-stopper.

Juventus look set to sign Monza No.1 Michele Di Gregorio for a fee of around €18m this summer, which could signal a change in the goalkeeping hierarchies in Turin.

If the Di Gregorio deal goes through, and recent reports in Italy suggest there is no reason to believe that it won’t, then he will expect to be the first choice at the Allianz Stadium. Mattia Perin is still likely to resume his current position as understudy.

Szczesny, who turned 34 in April, has played exactly 200 Serie A matches for Juventus, whom he joined permanently from Arsenal back in 2017. He also has a further 72 Serie A appearances to his name from his loan spells with Roma.

During that time, the Poland international has racked up three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and two Supercoppa Italianas. He was also named as the division’s goalkeeper of the year during the 2019-20 campaign.