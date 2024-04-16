Syrupmakers clinch region title

Apr. 15—CAIRO — The Cairo Syrupmakers clinched the Region 1-4A championship on Friday as they swept their arch-rival, the Bainbridge Bearcats.

"It feels great, especially when you look at how far this group of kids has come from last year. The buy in from the boys over the summer and the works outs and everything, it's a good reward for them to see their hard work pay off," said Cairo head coach Randy Adams. "Now it's just trying to keep them focused and make them understand that the jobs not over."

Cairo showed massive improvement this season, going from a 10-21 team last season to a solid squad this year with a current record of 15-9. The Syrupmakers rolled through their region, finishing 8-1 with their only loss at the hands of Shaw in a 13-10 offensive show. Cairo has been an offense-heavy team all year, shown by statements wins over Hardaway, 16-0, and Westover, 14-1 and 12-2.

Now, with the region title tucked neatly in the trophy cabinet, the Syrupmakers are set to host round one of the state playoffs. Though their opponent is unknown at time of writing, Adams says that hosting the playoff game is "huge."

"I think anytime you deal with high school kids being able to be at home and not having to be on the road where they have other distractions I think it always a plus," Adams said. "You know, when you're playing at home you can set your own schedule, I think the comfort level is better and the more comfortable these boys are usually the better they play."

Cairo has two more games remaining in the regular season, a rivalry match up with Thomas County Central and the season finale against Valdosta. It will be the first time the Syrupmakers have seen either team this season.