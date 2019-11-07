WNBA prospect, Syracuse PG Tiana Mangakahia is cancer free, team says

Tiana Mangakahia is cancer free, the team said, after five months of chemotherapy. (Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Syracuse’s Tiana Mangakahia, one of the nation’s best point guards, is officially cancer free, the team announced Thursday on Twitter.

Mangakahia, 24, underwent a successful surgery after five months of chemotherapy for breast cancer.

Officially cancer free 🙌



Thank you for all the well wishes, Tiana’s surgery was a success!#Tough4T💕 pic.twitter.com/yeaQ5MamW7 — 'Cuse Women's Hoops (@CuseWBB) November 7, 2019

The native Australian announced on July 1 she was diagnosed with breast cancer, specifically Grade 3 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma. She said she noticed a lump on her breast and got it checked out in June, two months after the senior decided to stay one more year in Syracuse rather than enter the WNBA draft.

She was a projected second-round pick after leading Syracuse with 16.9 points and 8.4 assists per game. Her return to the Orange coupled with Sabrina Ionescu’s decision to stay another year in Oregon set up an exciting competition for the nation’s best point guard in 2019-20. Instead, fifth-year senior Mangakahia will sit out for the season and apply for an extra year of eligibility that the NCAA should grant.

Head coach Quentin Hillsman spoke with the ACC Network after the Orange’s season-opening win at the Dome on Tuesday night. Mangakahia was on the sideline with the team.

“I wouldn’t say battling breast cancer, she’s been beating breast cancer. She’s been tearing it up,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say battling breast cancer, she’s been beating breast cancer.”



—@CoachQatSU gives an update on @Tianamanga pic.twitter.com/QAi84PqYGB — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 6, 2019

Both the men’s and women’s teams have sported “Tough 4 T” apparel and hashtags. The community has also rallied around her as she’s won this battle.

