The Syracuse women's basketball team is in disarray as almost the entire team transferred in an end-of-season mass exodus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Meredith Cash
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
syracuse women&#39;s basketball
12 players from last year's Syracuse squad have elected to transfer, leaving head coach Quentin Hillsman with just three familiar faces on his roster. AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth

  • 12 players from last year's Syracuse Orange women's basketball team have decided to transfer.

  • Some signs suggest that players and staff clashed over COVID-19 protocols throughout the season.

  • Head coach Quentin Hillsman insists his team isn't in "panic mode" despite the mass exodus.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Syracuse Orange will look like a new team heading into the 2021-2022 season this fall.

A whopping 12 players from last year's squad have elected to transfer for the upcoming season, leaving head coach Quentin Hillsman with just three familiar faces on his roster one month after their 2021 run came to an end.

syracuse
All five Syracuse players pictured during the Orange's second-round NCAA tournament loss to UConn have since left Quentin Hillsman's program. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

With the promise of immediate eligibility upon switching teams, a whopping 17% of Division-I players have entered their names into the transfer portal since the NCAA title game on April 5, according to The Daily Orange. But even given the nationwide uptick, Syracuse's mass exodus stands out.

Some signs suggest that players and staff clashed over COVID-19 protocols throughout the season, which may have led to the Orange's unprecedented roster turnover. Four players were suspended from the program following the ACC tournament due to breaches of Syracuse's pandemic-related rules. All four of those players have since transferred, and eight of their former teammates have followed suit.

quentin hillsman
Syracuse head coach head coach Quentin Hillsman. AP Photo/Nell Redmond

"You have to wear a mask, don't go anywhere, wash your hands, you can't be around people, stay in your bubble, you can't go to class, all your classes are online," Hillsman told The Oakland Press. "It wasn't fun for me every day trying to enforce that, but we had to. We didn't do anything as a team, even on the road. It was a really tough year."

"How much that had to do with it, I don't know," he added. "But it definitely made the year less than enjoyable for all of us."

At least five of the Orange's latest transfers will stay within the conference. ESPN reports that Kiara Lewis - Syracuse's 2020-2021 leading scorer - is joining the Clemson Tigers, while fellow starter Digna Strautmane will head to Georgia Tech. Emily Engstler, Amaya Finklea-Guity, and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi are taking their talents to Louisville, Duke, and Miami, respectively.

kiara lewis
Kiara Lewis - Syracuse's leading scorer last year - entered the transfer portal at the end of the season. AP Photo/Al Goldis

But Syracuse will welcome the No. 11 recruiting class for 2021 along with four transfers of its own to soften the blow of the program's many departures. USC's Shallexus Aaron, Texas Tech's Naje Murray, Arizona State's Eboni Walker, and Howard's Jayla Thornton are all set to join the Orange come fall.

"For me, it's okay if you want to make a decision to move on," Hillsman told The Daily Orange. "But it's also okay for us as coaches to be able to go to the portal and get some players that can help you win and continue your standards."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Mulkey’s exit from Baylor is a result of strain, fatigue and pettiness | Opinion

    The Hall of Fame coach built a national power in Waco, but the two sides had finally grown tired of each other.

  • We went inside the Tennessee church whose Trump-revering pastor combines politics with Christian nationalism

    Pastor Ken Peters' Patriot Church is on a mission to contest Biden's election win and bring Christianity to the center stage of American politics. We followed him from his church in Tennessee all the way to the steps of the capitol on the day of the riots.

  • Iowa moves 294,000 registered voters to 'inactive' status

    Hundreds of 17-year-olds who could not cast ballots in the 2020 election because of their age are among 294,000 registered Iowa voters recently marked as inactive, Iowa’s election office confirmed Monday. Being flagged as inactive in the state's voter registration database does not immediately affect anyone’s ability to vote in any way, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. A new GOP law rewriting voting rules, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last month, requires the Iowa secretary of state to move all voters who did not cast ballots in the most recent general election to inactive status.

  • Tim Cook told Mark Zuckerberg that Facebook should delete all data it collected after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and he was 'stunned' by the suggestion, report says

    At the annual Sun Valley billionaire retreat, the Apple CEO took aim at Facebook's business model after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, report says.

  • Family Of Man Who Died Trying To Save Woman In River Thames Say Rescue Efforts Were Called Off Too Soon

    Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole had been on his way home from work late on Saturday night when he and another man jumped into the water to try to save her.

  • Lindsey Vonn's bikini pictures have an important message

    Lindsey Vonn is living her best life.

  • Stephen Curry meets ICU nurse that wore his jersey while working during COVID-19 surges

    Shelby Delaney FaceTimed Stephen Curry last year while working in the hospital fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Democratic Virginia Senator Speaks Out against Equity Push to Eliminate Advanced Math Classes

    Democratic Virginia state Senator J. Chapman Petersen is one of many parents voicing concerns about a new racial equity push that would eliminate certain advanced placement classes in the state’s mathematics curriculum. The Virginia Mathematics Pathway Initiative (VMPI) would replace the traditional mathematics progression of Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 courses with courses that teach so-called “essential” topics. Under the plan, all students would take the same courses through the tenth grade but would then be allowed to enroll in classes that correspond with their post-graduation career plans. A major goal of the VMPI is to combat disparities in educational outcomes between racial and ethnic minorities. However, many Northern Virginia parents are mobilizing to reject the program, claiming that the new “pathway” will inhibit higher-achieving students and discourage academic exploration and performance among all kids, including the racial minorities the program is designed to help. In a letter sent to the Virginia secretary of education, Petersen argued that the mathematics pilot program will lower education standards generally. “Based on my own experiences — as a parent, not student – in taking advanced level mathematics from seventh grade onwards, I have some immediate concerns about the dilution of learning,” Petersen wrote in the letter, obtained by National Review. “I would appreciate a plain explanation of the program without using socio-political jargon but rather just simply stating what subject will be taught and when,” he continued. Michael Chamberlain, whose child attends the Fairfax County School District, told National Review that the initiative is going to limit students’ ability to access more advanced classes and will hurt their chances of being accepted into highly-ranked colleges. Chamberlain, who originally moved his family to the area for the strong schooling, mentioned that Fairfax County has long carried a competitive advantage for college admissions because of its robust curriculum and resulting reputation. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va. was ranked the number one public high school in the nation in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 list. “That could go away with all this,” Chamberlain said. Kim Putens, parent to a high schooler in Fairfax County and a University of Virginia undergraduate, also fears that the new policy will make it harder for students to distinguish themselves as applicants to elite colleges within the Commonwealth, such as UVA and the College of William and Mary, which select for a rigorous mathematic course load. Putens expressed that Virginia high schools currently allow self selection, by which students can choose to take advanced classes. She worries that the new policy will eliminate this option for students coming up through the ranks in math. “Every kid in HS should have an opportunity to self-select and push themselves higher. The best thing Fairfax County did was self-select at the high school level,” she said. With regards to the education equity mission, Putens believes the program will not solve the problem. “This equity conversation is a farce. The most inequitable thing you can do is keep kids out of school and opportunities for advancement,” Putens said. In the interview, Putens urged Virginia to examine school choice as a way to increase equity in the education system. “They want to be more equitable? School choice needs to be on the table now. The District of Columbia has it. It learned from the error of its 1980s and 1990s policies that left kids in under-resourced areas disenfranchised.” Chamberlain similarly expressed the opinion that it was wrong to achieve equity by bringing people from the top down rather than raising the bottom up. “This whole year has been surreal. We’ve had to fight for a year to get our kids inside a school building. It all used to be about STEM and opening our kids to science and math. Now we want to dumb down math. None of it makes any sense,” Putens said.

  • ‘Been my honor.’ Sean Lee says goodbye to fans, family, coaches and Dallas Cowboys

    Sean Lee announced he’s retiring after 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

  • Kim Mulkey leaves Baylor, takes over as LSU coach

    Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women's basketball team. Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana. "Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said.

  • Master P readies $2.5 million deal for son Hercy Miller’s college hoops career

    Master P has made a name for himself making big deals as a music mogul and now he’s setting his sights on a big deal for the next generation. The No Limit Records founder told TMZ that he was negotiating a $2.5 million contract for his son, Hercy Miller, as the teenager prepares to enter his first year of college basketball. This is, according to him, contingent on a forthcoming rule change for the NCAA.

  • ‘A gentleman never tells’: Nick Diaz is causing quite a stir by being at UFC 261

    People have their thoughts and theories as to why Nick Diaz is in Jacksonville for UFC 261.

  • Steph Curry is in a battle to make the playoffs and the fans are the beneficiaries

    Only a team as offensively challenged could drive Curry to shoot this much. The game has never demanded more from Curry and we are the winners as a result.

  • Rob Gronkowski sets world record before University of Arizona spring game

    Gronk had one thing he wanted to do before serving as honorary coach for his alma mater's spring game: set a world record.

  • Tom Brady isn't a fan of the NFL's new number rule: 'Going to make for a lot of bad football'

    Tom Brady doesn't like the idea of linebackers wearing single-digit numbers in 2021.

  • Magic's Devin Cannady stretchered off court after suffering horrific ankle injury

    Devin Cannady screamed out instantly in pain as he landed after trying to contest a layup on Sunday afternoon.

  • Keselowski soothes Daytona's sting, ties Dale Jr., Gordon with sixth Talladega tally

    In the last superspeedway race before Sunday’s, Brad Keselowski was seen slamming his helmet into the side of his smoldering No. 2 Ford, which skidded to rest about a mile short of the Daytona 500 finish. Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, he gained some measure of consolation from that ache with a triumph that placed him […]

  • NHL roundup: Penguins blank Bruins for 4th straight win

    Jake Guentzel scored his team-high 21st goal in the third period and goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Pittsburgh Penguins held on for a 1-0 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Sunday. Pittsburgh leapfrogged Washington into first place in the East Division with its fourth straight win and fifth in its past six games. Boston, fourth in the East, missed a chance to move to within three points of the Penguins and one of the New York Islanders.

  • Arsenal fans launch massive protest at Emirates Stadium after failed Super League

    Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.

  • MLB roundup: Yankees' Gerritt Cole wins duel with Indians' Shane Bieber

    Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in seven dominating innings while Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor hit fifth-inning homers off Shane Bieber, lifting the visiting New York Yankees to a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians Saturday night. Cole (3-1) allowed a run on three hits to post his third double-digit strikeout game this season and 41st regular season game with at least 10 strikeouts. The performance gave Cole 50 strikeouts through his first five games to break the team record of 46 set by Bob Turley in 1955 and matched by Masahiro Tanaka in 2014.