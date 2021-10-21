Wake Forest vs Army Prediction, Game Preview

Associated Press

Sam Hartman threw for a career-high 458 yards and five touchdowns in a big-play display and ran for another score, and No. 16 Wake Forest defeated Army 70-56 on Saturday to remain unbeaten in front of a sellout crowd at Michie Stadium. “It felt like whoever had the ball last was going to win,” Clawson said. Army (4-3), which lost its third straight and had its 13-game winning streak at Michie Stadium snapped, had not defeated a ranked opponent since a 17-14 victory over Air Force in 1972.