Syracuse vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Syracuse vs Virginia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Syracuse (3-4), Virginia Tech (3-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Syracuse vs Virginia Tech Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

Can the Syracuse running game get going on the Hokies?

Virginia Tech’s defense hasn’t been all that bad, and it’s been great against the run up until allowing a season-high 208 yards in the loss to Pitt last week.

The Orange were kept in check by Clemson in last week’s loss, and they struggled against Rutgers, but they rolled on the ground against everyone else behind the 1-2 punch of RB Sean Tucker and – lately – QB Garrett Shrader.

Combine the ACC’s best rushing attack with a solid pass defense got hit hard by Wake Forest but held firm against everyone else – helped by a terrific pass rush – and Syracuse has a good combination to pull this off. However …

– Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The Syracuse passing game against Clemson was just plain sad.

Shrader isn’t awful at throwing the ball, but he’s more of a runner and he’s not consistent. Moving the chains isn’t easy for this bunch, and third down conversions appear to be a chore.

Virginia Tech’s defense is terrific on third downs and it can crank up a little bit of a pass rush, too.

This isn’t a team built to get into high-powered shootouts. It’ll be more than content to keep this in the 20s and take its chances at home in a grinding game …

– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

And that’s exactly what the Hokies are going to do.

Story continues

Don’t expect a whole lot of big pass plays. Both teams will rely on their run defense, field position, and trying to take advantage of the opportunities to capitalize when there’s a chance.

It won’t be anything scintillating, but it’ll be a tight, entertaining game that stays close late.

– CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Syracuse vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 24, Syracuse 20

Line: Virginia Tech -3.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings