Syracuse vs. University of South Florida schedule: Odds and how to watch Boca Raton Bowl

The Syracuse Orange and the University of South Florida, who were once rivals in the East, are set to face each other in the 10th edition of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. The Orange and Bulls have faced each other 10 times in the past, with the University of South Florida leading the all-time record 8-2. This will be the first time these two teams will compete against each other in a bowl game.

Syracuse Orange's season ended with a 6-6 record and 2-6 in Atlantic Coast Conference play after their head coach, Dino Babers, was fired with one game left in the season. Syracuse has won six out of the team's last 10 bowl appearances.

The University of South Florida Bulls will be playing their first postseason bowl game since 2018 after finishing fifth in the AAC standings with a 4-4 record in conference play and 6-6 overall. USF will be led by quarterback Byrum Brown, who ranks seventh nationally in total offense yards with an average of 318.6 per game. Brown recorded 3,078 yards for 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the season.

Bulls' wide receiver Sean Atkins, had an impressive season, setting school records with 86 receptions and 961 receiving yards.

Boca Raton Bowl: Syracuse vs. University of South Florida odds, betting lines

The South Florida Bulls are favorites to defeat the Syracuse Orange, according to the BetMGM College Football odds.

Spread: South Florida (-3)

Moneyline: South Florida (-155); Syracuse (+130)

Over/under: 61

Boca Raton Bowl: Syracuse vs. University of South Florida: TV channel, Streaming

Syracuse will kick off against South Florida in the 2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21, at 8:00 p.m., ET, on ESPN.

