Syracuse vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Syracuse vs NC State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Syracuse (5-5), NC State (7-3)

Syracuse vs NC State Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

Can the running game get its groove back?

It was rumbling right along with star RB Sean Tucker and QB Garrett Shrader going off – the Orange lead the ACC in rushing with 237 yards per game – and then came last week against Louisville.

The Orange threw for 46 yards, the running game couldn’t do anything other than get Tucker going a bit, and everything crashed in a 41-3 loss.

The ground attack has to take over, the defensive front has to keep on being a bother in the backfield with its great pass rush, and the D overall has to keep the mediocre NC State running game from rolling.

However …

Why NC State Will Win

The NC State run defense has been fantastic.

It’s the best in the ACC allowing just over three yards per carry and gave up just one score before allowing one to Florida State and three to Wake Forest over the last two games.

No one other than Louisville has been able to run for more than 140 yards and average more than five yards per pop against the Wolfpack defense that’s amazing on third downs, is decent at taking the ball away, and should hold up against the one-dimensional Orange O.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

Devin Leary keeps on playing like he belongs in the conversation of the ACC’s top quarterbacks – yes, even with Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell.

He’s coming off a 408-yard day against Wake Forest, he threw four touchdown passes in each of his last three games, and over 300 yards in each of his last four, and …

The NC State run defense will take care of this.

Syracuse vs NC State Prediction, Lines

NC State 34, Syracuse 20

Line: NC State -11.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

