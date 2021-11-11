Syracuse vs Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Syracuse vs Louisville How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Syracuse (5-4), Louisville (4-5)

Syracuse vs Louisville Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

Can Louisville handle the rushing attack that’s about to blast away for a full four quarters? It’s questionable.

This isn’t the Louisville defense of the last few years. It started out with a rough run having to deal with Ole Miss, Wake Forest, and a healthy UCF, but the run defense has been terrific over the last month against a slew of brand name teams.

However, Virginia, Boston College, NC State, and Clemson don’t run like Syracuse does.

Yeah, Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker has been all but handed the Doak Walker as the nation’s best running back, but Sean Tucker is right there, QB Garrett Shrader has transformed the team with his power style, and the Orange are now third in the nation in rushing. They’re good for 200 yards on the ground in this no matter what, but …

Why Louisville Will Win

Again, the Cardinals are playing well and the defense has stepped it up in a big way. They’re not winning, but they’re holding up against the run.

Syracuse might be running and rumbling, but it’s not converting on third downs and it’s having a rough time converting all of the production into points. The Orange haven’t hit 30 points in the last three games, and it might have to if the Cardinal. O gets going.

Can the passing game take over? It’s possible to thrown the Orange defense, but it hasn’t faced a whole lot of teams that can do it – Wake Forest and Liberty were able to get going through the air.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s one of those Moment of Truth games for both teams.

Syracuse has five wins, but it closes out at NC State and against Pitt – getting that sixth to go bowling isn’t going to be easy.

Louisville has four wins. It should be able to win at Duke, but closing out at Kentucky is a lot to ask for if a bowl game is on the line.

Both teams are playing relatively well, but Louisville is having a hard time coming up with the big drive at the right time to pull games out. Syracuse is taking over with that ground attack.

Syracuse vs Louisville Prediction, Lines

Syracuse 26, Louisville 24

Line: Louisville -3, o/u: 55.5

