Syracuse vs Duke College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Syracuse vs Duke prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Syracuse vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Syracuse (16-16), Duke (26-5)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Syracuse vs Duke Game Preview, ACC Tournament

Why Syracuse Will Win

Seriously? What or who was THAT Syracuse team?

It came out hot and destroyed Florida State 96-57 in the first round to get here, and it did it by locking up the Noles to just 2-of-25 from three and hitting every big shot early.

That D rarely showed up this season, and it certainly didn’t make an appearance in any of the two games against Duke – both blowout losses.

Duke doesn’t need the three to win, but it’s certainly been a tad vulnerable at times over the finishing kick. The defense hasn’t been good enough – too many teams are making the extra pass too early for easy buckets, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Duke Will Win

Syracuse isn’t stopping Duke.

The Blue Devils scored 79 in the first win – a 20-point victory – and hit ten threes, and they ripped it up in the rematch in Syracuse making 54% of its shots from the field in a 97-72 win.

How do you beat the Syracuse defense – at least when it’s working? You pass the ball around efficiently, and no one in the ACC does that better than Duke with a whopping 51 assists in the two games.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

Syracuse vs Duke: What’s Going To Happen

Normally you might think Syracuse – who hasn’t been all that great over the years in the ACC Tournament, but knows how to rock in the NCAAs and used to be great in the Big East tourney – is kicking it in when it all matters, but it’s catching the wrong team.

There’s no way, no how Duke isn’t going to come into this jacked up after being embarrassed at home by North Carolina.

Story continues

Who’s going to come out hot in the first ten minutes? This will be a back-and-forth game in the late first half on, but Duke will have a cushion.

Syracuse vs Duke Prediction, Lines

Duke 87, Syracuse 71

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 3

5: Calvin Ridley’s suspension

1: The NFL bombardment of gambling ads

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams