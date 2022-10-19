Syracuse vs Clemson prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Syracuse vs Clemson How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Syracuse (6-0), Clemson (7-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Syracuse vs Clemson Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

The Orange defense has been fantastic.

The offense is balanced, there’s more of a passing game this season, and the versatility is allowing the team to make adjustments last year’s team couldn’t. But it’s the other side of the ball that’s coming through to get to 6-0.

Syracuse leads the ACC in total D, it’s not allowing much of anything on the ground – no one has been able to hit 150 yards – and after a bit of a rough start, the secondary has tightened up in a big way against the short-to-midrange passes.

On the other side, Clemson might be playing well, but it faced one team so far that can run well. Florida State came up with 206 yards on the ground last week – the most anyone gained against the Tigers so far – and now it’s time to pound a bit. Sean Tucker hasn’t needed to be a workhorse yet, but this is the game to keep feeding him the ball.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 7

Why Clemson Will Win

Welcome to a real road game, Syracuse.

It’s going to be October 22nd, we’re past the midway point in the season, and the Orange have gone on the road just once so far. Going to Death Valley is a wee bit different than traveling to UConn.

No, Clemson hasn’t faced a slew of killers on the ground so far, but Syracuse really hasn’t had to deal with anyone pounding away. The defensive front has been great, and Clemson isn’t going to tear off 200 yards, but averaging five yards per carry like Virginia did should get the job done.

Story continues

And about the idea of Tucker and the Orange pounding away, good luck. The Clemson defensive front showed it could be run on last week against Florida State, but it was able to hold up when it had to – it was 34-14 before FSU came up with two late touchdowns.

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Clemson continues to be challenged, and it continues to come through.

The running game has been good, DJ Uiagalelei has been great – 12 touchdown passes in the last four games – and it should all click just enough to go along with a terrific day from the defense.

Syracuse will hang around and keep this in range, but the Tiger D will hold firm in the fourth quarter when needed.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 8

Syracuse vs Clemson Prediction, Line

Clemson 30, Syracuse 17

Line: Clemson -13.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Syracuse vs Clemson Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News