Syracuse vs. Clemson: Date, Time, TV Channel, How to watch

In a relatively open ACC, two teams that have the opportunity to rise are the Syracuse Orange and the Clemson Tigers who play on Tuesday.

As of late, Syracuse is emerging as a late threat to establish themselves in the second tier of ACC basketball. Behind Duke, Florida State and Louisville, there is a big drop off to the rest of the pack.

Syracuse can standalone in that next category. Clemson hopes to get there.

Led by Elijah Hughes (19.2 ppg) and the coaches' son Buddy Boeheim (16.2 ppg), the Orange are 13-7 (6-3) this season. Clemson, who's had plenty of their ups and downs throughout the year, is 10-9 (4-5) with Aamir Simms' 3-point shooting leading the way.

These are the two teams' only head-to-head matchup on the year. The winner will hold the direct tiebreaker should they both be there at the end of the season.

Syracuse vs. Clemson: How to Watch

Who: Syracuse Orange (13-7, 6-3 ACC) vs. Clemson (10-9, 4-5 ACC)

What: ACC basketball on NBC Sports Washington

When: Tuesday, January 28, 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

TV Channel: You can watch Syracuse vs. Clemson on NBC Sports Washington Plus (Channel Finder).









