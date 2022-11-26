Syracuse vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Syracuse vs Boston College Prediction Game Preview

Syracuse vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Syracuse (6-5), Boston College (3-8)

Why Syracuse Will Win

The Orange defensive line decimated by injuries gets a break this week – even though it’s been decent at doing its job lately.

The D allowed over 100 yards on the ground just once in the last four games and won’t have any issues this week against a Boston College offense that can’t/doesn’t run. It hasn’t hit 80 yards in the last six games, and now all the pressure is on the passing attack that’s hit-or-miss.

Emmett Morehead was on with 330 passing yards against both Duke and NC State, and then it all collapsed in the blowout loss to Notre Dame. For all of the team’s problems lately, the Syracuse pass defense has been terrific – throwing out last week’s loss to the pass-happy Wake Forest attack.

Long-winded thing short – the Orange D should be fine. But …

Why Boston College Will Win

The Syracuse offense has stalled.

It couldn’t get much of anything going against Pitt, crashed against Florida State, and last week against the Demon Deacons marked the first time since mid-October the team gained more than 300 yards.

The passing game has been off. getting Sean Tucker and the ground game working has been a problem, and Boston College needs to be able to rise up and stop all of it.

The Eagles are 0-7 when allowing offenses to connect on 56% of their passes, and they’re 3-1 when they hold down opposing passing attacks. Syracuse has hit 56% or fewer of their throws in each of the last four games, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Syracuse doesn’t have too many problems with teams that can throw – the Wake Forest game last week aside. It has problems with teams that can run.

It’s 0-5 this season when allowing more than 150 yards on the ground and 6-0 when it allows fewer. Boston College has yet to run for 150 yards this season.

Syracuse vs Boston College Prediction, Line

Syracuse 27, Boston College 20

Line: Syracuse -10.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Syracuse vs Boston College Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

Story originally appeared on College Football News