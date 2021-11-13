Syracuse tries to stay perfect against Drexel

The debuts of brothers Jimmy Boeheim and Buddy Boeheim as Syracuse teammates went seamlessly and gave their father something to enjoy while coaching them from the sidelines.

After everything clicked against Lafayette, the Orange seek a second straight win Sunday when they host Drexel.

"It was a good first game back in the Dome," Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim said after his team allowed 34.3 shooting in the season opener. "The energy the fans bring adds so much to our game. I think it was a really good contest in terms of our defense, but we definitely have some things to work on."

The Orange (1-0) began coach Boeheim's 46th season by cruising to a 97-63 rout on Tuesday and turning the game into family affair. Sons Jimmy and Buddy scored 18 points apiece on a night when Syracuse hit 13 threes, accumulated 26 assists and had nine different players score.

Jimmy made his first five shots and eight of nine shots overall in his debut after transferring from nearby Cornell.

"It's really special," Jimmy said of playing with his brother for the first time since high school. "Every day is a blessing being out there with family and extended family. This whole team, I think we're a family in our own way. You couldn't ask for anything more. I just feel really blessed."

Buddy Boeheim went 6-for-14 from the floor while Joe Girard led the way with 20 points and hit all five of his 3-point attempts.

Drexel was slated to host Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday, but the game was postponed due to a mechanical issue with FDU's team bus.

Drexel heads to Syracuse after opening its season with a 103-74 rout of Neumann University on Tuesday after celebrating its Colonial Athletic Association championship and NCAA berth.

The Dragons were picked for third in the CAA's preseason poll and return James Butler, who averaged 12.8 points last season. Butler scored 16 points in the season opener and also has a unique connection to Syracuse. His father Vernon was a teammate of David Robinson when Navy beat Syracuse in the 1986 NCAA Tournament.

Drexel also returns Camren Wynter, who averaged 16.3 points and shot a 41.5 percent from beyond the arc last season - both team bests.

