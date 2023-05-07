What Syracuse transfer Joe Girard's commitment means for Clemson basketball

Clemson basketball has landed a fourth player via the transfer portal and its second from within the ACC. Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III committed to Brad Brownell and the Tigers on Sunday.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound shooting guard visited Clemson on April 20. He also visited LSU and had in-home visits with Clemson, Notre Dame and BYU.

Girard could still go pro. When he announced his decision to transfer March 24, he also declared he would enter the NBA Draft without hiring an agent, maintaining his college eligibility. If he chooses to return to the college ranks, it will be for Clemson.

In his four seasons at Syracuse, Girard never averaged fewer than 9.8 points per game. He had his best season as a senior in 2022-23, leading the team with 16.4 points per game and shooting 40.3% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the 3-point arc.

Girard joins former NC State guard Jack Clark as Clemson's second transfer from within the conference. Including former Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder and former UNC Greensboro forward Bas Leyte, Brownell and his staff have now added four players via the portal. Heidbreder is another shooting guard who brings 3-point prowess to the roster, but Clemson will have to wait to see it: The rising junior will have back surgery and will miss Clemson's 2023-24 season.

Clemson has scholarships to give and still appears in need of a wing player to replace leading scorer Hunter Tyson, who ran out of eligibility, and a backup center to replace Ben Middlebrooks, who transferred to NC State.

