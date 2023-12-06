Syracuse sophomore is finding his range and draining 3-pointers

SYRACUSE — An emphatic two-handed slam dunk by Syracuse guard Judah Mintz sent the JMA Wireless Dome's ablaze in the final seconds of Tuesday night's win over Cornell.

SU's sophomore point guard lit the scoreboard with 28 points behind a long distance shooting array in the 81-70 victory, improving the Orange to 6-3 on a night new football coach Fran Brown greeted the crowd.

Mintz made 5-of-7 of his 3-pointers and is now averaging a team-high 19.5 points per game, bouncing back from the five points he scored in Syracuse's Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Virginia.

SU coach Adrian Autry, in his first season at the helm after taking over for Jim Boeheim, said Mintz has displayed weeks-long stretches of hot shooting in practices, but Tuesday was the first time the shifty, 6-foot-4 guard transferred those talents into a game.

"Having a point guard that's not able to hit 3s makes it harder on your teammates," Mintz said following Tuesday night's win. "I think last year that was one thing we struggled with. Once I start hitting 3s at the end of last season our offense got a little better as well. I think that's a big part of being a point guard, being able to hit open shots."

Judah Mintz's 3-point progression

Syracuse guard Judah Mintz is starting to find the range on his 3-point shots.

Mintz never attempted seven 3-pointers in a game as a freshman.

Mintz made 20-of-66 3-pointers that season, but drilled 11-of-19 from long distance across the final seven contests. He didn't make a 3 in nine of his first 10 games, and went almost three weeks without a 3 before catching fire in the final stretch. Even with the 3-point struggles, the former Oak Hill Academy star was still a gifted scorer and averaged 16.3 points.

Mintz's confidence has skyrocketed since. He worked in the offseason to turn himself into a 3-point threat. Now a sophomore, Mintz is shooting over 51% on 19-of-37 shooting during Syracuse's first nine games.

Tuesday marked Mintz's first game of the season with more than two made 3s. He still managed to drop 33 points on LSU, and began the season registering at least 20 points in three of Syracuse's first four contests.

"When he's making his shots he's tough to guard," Autry said.

Tuesday night, Mintz's fifth 3 gave the Orange a 59-47 lead. Shortly after, Mintz picked up his fourth foul and exited with 12:06 left. Autry sat him until the 3:53 mark, and adjusted his defensive coverages to keep the young guard from fouling out.

"If I would've put him in earlier I don't know if he would've finished the game," Autry said.

In the waning moments against Cornell, the sophomore prioritized ball possession over his lethal 3-point shot as the Orange's lead shrunk to three. But Mintz made two free throws and threw down a thunderous dunk to help the hosts hold of a Big Red (7-2) team averaging over 85 points per game. JJ Starling and Quadir Copeland contributed with timely buckets and defense down the stretch.

"We were up. If anything we just had to get stops. We didn't have to score anymore," Mintz said. "Just taking care of the ball and making sure we get stops on the other end. Having a guy like Maliq (Brown) and (Quadir Copeland) out there with me makes that all easier."

Syracuse shooters

Mintz wasn't alone in his efficient shooting night.

Chris Bell made 5-of-10 3-pointers and blocked four shots during his 19-point outing. In a win over Colgate, Bell scored a career-high 25 points on six 3s.

Justin Taylor shot 3-of-8 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

JJ Starling, a Baldwinsville native who transferred from Notre Dame, scored a team-high 16 points against Virginia but struggled from the field Tuesday and finished with eight points. However, Starling may have made the biggest bucket of the night when he drained a midrange jumper to give the Orange a 73-68 lead with 2:07 remaining.

Starling's basket was a clutch response to Isaiah Gray's fast break dunk that bought Cornell within Syracuse 71-68 and momentarily silenced the crowd.

"It was a great shot," Bell said. "I felt like we were on a drought for a little bit, so that definitely helped push us a little bit and kind of get our motor started."

As a team, Syracuse is shooting over 32% from 3-point range through nine games. Autry has noticed long range shooting a common denominator in SU's victories.

"That's something we have not done well. The games we have shot the ball well, we've won," Autry said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Judah Mintz is finding his range, draining 3's for Syracuse basketball