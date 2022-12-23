Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron declares for 2023 NFL draft

With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Thank you Syracuse 🍊 pic.twitter.com/7DeF4WQS9u — Matthew Bergeron (@MatthewkBerger1) December 20, 2022

One of the top blockers in college football is making the jump to the next level.

Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron is leaving school early to enter the 2023 NFL draft, and won’t play in the Pinstripe Bowl.

An intriguing prospect who could be one of the first players off the board at his position, Bergeron is a well-rounded player with the length and athleticism to handle speed rushers, and the power and agility to be effective in the run game.

