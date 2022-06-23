Syracuse Orange Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Syracuse Orange Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Syracuse Orange Preview

Syracuse 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Syracuse Schedule & Analysis

Sean Tucker, RB Soph.

The 5-10, 209-pounder stepped in as a true freshman and had a strong year with 626 yards and four scores on a painful 1-10 team. Last year the offense handed him the ball, and then handed it to him again, and again, and again as he turned into one of the best running backs in college football.

Behind an okay – to be nice – offensive line, he rumbled for 1,496 yards and 12 touchdowns – averaging over six yards per carry – and caught 20 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Able to rip off nine 100-yard games in the 12 contests, he was a marked man and defenses still couldn’t stop him.

Mikel Jones, LB Jr.

6-1, 225. 217 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11.5 TFL, 4 INT, 6 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries. 2021 Second Team All-ACC. 2020 Honorable Mention All-ACC.

Garrett Williams, CB Soph.

6-0, 189. 116 tackles, 2 INT, 22 broken up passes, 1 sack, 9 TFL. Two-time Honorable Mention All-ACC.

Darian Chestnut, CB Soph.

6-0, 189. 43 tackles, 3 INT, 11 broken up passes, 1.5 TFL. Third Team All-ACC.

Garrett Shrader, QB Jr.

6-4, 228. 88-of-153 (58%), 1,170 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT, 587 rushing yards, 6 TDs at Mississippi State in 2019. 123-of-234 (53%), 9 TD, 4 INT, 781 rushing yards, 14 TD last year at Syracuse.

Juwaun Price, RB Soph.

5-10, 198. 168 carries, 914 yards (5.4 ypc), 31 catches, 180 yards in his last two years at New Mexico State.

Stefon Thompson, LB Soph.

6-1, 247. 114 tackles, 9 sacks, 14.5 TFL, 3 forced fumbles in two seasons.

Marlowe Wax, LB Soph.

6-0, 245. 93 tackles, 7 sacks, 12.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 broken up pass in two seasons.

Matthew Bergeron, OT Jr.

6-5, 327. One of the better blockers on a line that’s struggled over the years, he’s going into his fourth year as a starter after beginning on the right side before taking over on the left. Honorable Mention All-ACC.

Justin Lamson, QB RFr.

6-3, 215. A great-sized big passing quarterback who can run, he had a great offseason and will push for the starting job in fall camp.

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

