Syracuse Mets: Mark Vientos homers, Drew Gilbert exits with injury in doubleheader sweep

The Syracuse Mets had themselves a doubleheader Saturday and many of their prospects showed what they could do in both games.

Mark Vientos, who hopes to get back to the big leagues this season, went a combined 3-for-8 with a home run and drove in two runs. The infielder has had a great start to the 2024 minor league season, going 9-for-27 (.333) while smashing two homers and driving in seven runs.

Luisangel Acuna continued his season by hitting 2-for-8 with a walk in the two games on Saturday. Acuna has started slow this season, with a split of .133/.188/.421 but he does have a homer.

Nate Lavender, who had a great spring for the Mets, was not long for his one start on Saturday. The 24-year-old pitched just 1.1 innings while giving up two runs on one hit but also walked three while striking out three batters.

In two starts, Lavender has pitched three innings and gave up three total runs but has struck out five batters.

However, the big story is what happened to prospect Drew Gilbert.

The young outfielder went 1-for-4 in the first game but after hitting a single in Game 2, Gilbert was seen stretching at first base. He would eventually leave the game with an apparent injury. There was no update after the game.