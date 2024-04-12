Syracuse Mets: Dom Hamel strikes out 10, Luisangel Acuña swipes two bags in win

Mets prospect Dominic Hamel was impressive in his second-ever Triple-A start, striking out 10 Worcester batters in Syracuse's 5-4 win on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old hurler went just five innings (81 pitches/52 strikes) giving up three hits, two runs and walking one, but it's the second consecutive night Syracuse saw a 10-strikeout game. Wednesday night, Christian Scott performed the feat.

Hamel's second start was a step up from his first when he gave up five runs in 2.2 innings while walking seven and striking out just three.

Despite the strong outing, Syracuse found it difficult to maintain the lead. After Ben Gamel gave them a 2-1 lead after his team-leading third home run of the season, the bullpen would cough up the lead.

It was 4-3 in favor of Worcester in the eighth when Syracuse third baseman Rylan Bannon launched a two-run shot of his own to give the Mets the lead for good.

Bannon has gotten off to a slow start in the minors, but he impressed during spring training action, recording three doubles and a .333 on-base percentage across 18 at-bats.

As for the other prospects, Mark Vientos continued his solid start with a 1-for-4 night. He did strike out twice and his average dropped to .300.

Luisangel Acuña was also 1-for-4 with an RBI single that scored Tomas Nido to put the Mets up 3-2 in the fifth. Acuña also swiped second and third when he reached base.

The Syracuse Mets (6-5) will continue their homestand and look to extend their two-game winning streak when they take on Worcester on Friday night at 6:35 p.m.