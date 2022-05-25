Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim uses UNC as example of why NIL is good

The topic of NIL is a hot conversation among college athletics right now with most recently Alabama’s Nick Saban, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders exchanging words in the media.

But one coach that thinks athletes being able to profit off name, image and likeness is Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and he is using North Carolina as a prime example.

Boeheim was asked about the NIL at the NBA Draft Combine last week in Chicago by Adam Zagoria, and he offered up this interesting answer:

“By the NIL, guys at Carolina, guys at Miami, guys at these schools are coming back because they’re making more money than they make in the G league so it wasn’t meant to do that but college teams this year, several, are going to be a lot stronger than they would have been because of NIL,” Boeheim, 77, told me at the NBA Draft Combine last week in Chicago.

He took a different route than Saban did and praised ACC teams UNC and Miami with the NIL.

UNC is returning four of their five starters from a team that reached the title game last year and are expected to be the favorites to win it all this season in a few months. A big reason why some of those players returned was to reap the benefits of the NIL and make some money. Caleb Love just recently signed a deal with an agency and both R.J. Davis and Armando Bacot have picked up partnerships.

In a college world where NIL is the big topic, it’s nice to see a coach like Boeheim complement other teams.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.