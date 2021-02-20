Syracuse’s Ifeatu Melifonwu may be 2021 draft’s 4th corner, of interest to Cowboys

If the Dallas Cowboys ending up retaining one or both of their free-agent corners (Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis) or make other acquisitions to address the position, corner could end up becoming less of first-round need. In a deep class at the position, the team could decide they would rather wait under the later rounds to address it if they feel confident in the room they have put together come draft weekend.

The top three corners, Patrick Surtain II, Caleb Farley, and Jaycee Horn have been the focus for most Dallas Cowboys fans for the past few months, and for good reason. Sitting at No. 10, those three are the most likely to become members of the team if the Cowboys stay put on draft night. However, as mentioned above if the team ends up feeling confident about the group they have assembled they could look to trade back or address another position. Cornerback would likely still be a need at some point in the draft so exploring some of the other options is extremely important. Enter standout Syracuse cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Measurables (Unverified)

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 212 pounds

Stats (2020)

Tackles: 54 Total Tackles, 43 Solo Tackles, 3.0 Tackles For Loss Impact Plays: 1 Interception, 6 Pass Deflections, 1.0 Sack

Games Watched

Clemson (2020), North Carolina (2020), Liberty (2020)

Strengths

Very smooth mover, reacts to breaks very well, and routinely shows excellent short-area quickness. Instincts are fantastic, really understands route concepts, and can easily close on breaks when he identifies them. Very loose hips, can turn and run well. Does not get beat deep, keeps everything in front of him, and has excellent long speed. Great tackler, wraps up well and is very willing to come down and make plays in the run, has some excellent shoestring tackles where he doesn't give up on the play. Excellent man coverage skills, will be best for him to wind up in a predominately man scheme but is still scheme-versatile. Stays in phase extremely well and mirrors receivers with ease. Doesn't bite on double or hesitation moves. Physical at the catch point, willing to stick his hand in the receiver's face. Excellent overall athlete, will test very well at the combine. Very good recovery skills, can make up lost ground very easily from any misstep.

Weaknesses

Lacks overall physicality, limited experience playing press coverage, will need to improve in both aspects to be an effective outside corner. Ball skills are somewhat unknown, is willing to be physical but rarely given opportunities to make splash plays on the ball, not a bad thing since teams were scared to target him. Eyes can drift to the QB in man coverage. Will need to get comfortable playing some zone, looked unremarkable in limited reps, but has the necessary tools. Needs to add some strength to more effectively shed blocks in the run game. Never used as a blitzer but athleticism and speed could make him an asset in that area.

Grading:

Coverage Skills: 12/15 Instincts: 8/10 Fluidity: 3.5/5 Ball Skills: 6/10 Tackling/Run Support: 7/10 Recovery: 4/5 Change of Direction: 4/5 Frame: 4.5/5 Versatility: 3/5 Consistency: 4.5/5 Round Grade: 7.533/10 (1st Round Value)

Player Summary

Ifeatu Melifonwu is the brother of Obi Melifonwu who was a second-round pick in 2017. Both of the Melifonwu's are elite-level athletes. Ifeatu is extremely fluid and has excellent long speed allowing him to keep up with anyone downfield. Melifonwu possesses ideal size for an outside corner in the NFL and teams will drool over his potential. He is a willing tackler in the run game and in space. He could get a little better in zone but his man coverage skills are good enough to get him drafted very early. With his play last season and his tremendous upside, Melifonwu should hear his name called in the first round.

Fit With the Cowboys

Melifonwu is a versatile player who is not scheme specific. He is less experienced in zone coverage but with his skill set and body type, there shouldn't be a worry that he can fit into Dan Quinn's system with ease. He does need to become more polished overall but once the top three guys are off the board, there are certain drawbacks to anyone who is left. Selecting Melifonwu would give the Cowboys one of the highest upside cornerback tandems in the entire league. If Trevon Diggs develops as they hope and Melifonwu hits they would be an extremely formidable duo. Finding a way to get Melifonwu into a Cowboys uniform is the most challenging part of this exercise. He would most likely not be the selection at No. 10 unless a nightmare scenario arose where Horn, Farley, and Surtain were off the board and the Cowboys were dead set on taking a cornerback. The ideal scenario would be a trade back into the late teens or early twenties where Melifonwu's risk is more justified. While he may not be the immediate star like the other three, his upside would be a welcome addition to a Cowboys defense needing a jolt.

