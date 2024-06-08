Syracuse football commit’s official visit photo is going viral

Antoine Deslauriers…he likes to lift things up and put them down.

A consensus three-star recruit who committed to Syracuse in April, has made quite the impression with his official visit photos. The Canadian linebacker plays for Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Montreal, Quebec) and committed to Syracuse over offers from Florida State, Ole Miss and Tennessee among others.

A class of 2025 recruit, Deslauriers is an already impressive 6-foot-1, 225 pounds.

His reported numbers on his Hudl are a 360-pound bench press and a 4400-pound squat. He has a 39-inch vertical and runs a 4.61 time in the 40.

Deslauriers is the first player you want off the bus. He looks like he is several years into a Power Five strength and conditioning program.

What should also be talked about is how Deslauriers is a dead ringer for Sean Astin, circa the making of Rudy…albeit a very jacked Astin. Check out his On3 profile for the photo in question.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports