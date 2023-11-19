Syracuse fires football coach, names former Bergen Catholic and Rutgers coach in interim

Syracuse has fired football coach Dino Babers with one game left in the regular season and one year remaining on his contract.

Babers, 62, has been at Syracuse for eight seasons, posting an overall record of 41-55 with two bowl appearances.

Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will take over as interim coach for the Orange's final regular-season game next week against Wake Forest. Campanile was a state-championship winning coach at Bergen Catholic and later the interim coach at Rutgers prior to Greg Schiano's hiring.

At 5-6, Syracuse needs to win to become eligible to play in a bowl game.

Former Bergen Catholic coach Nunzio Campanile on the sidelines to watch the game as Bergen Catholic downed Seton Hall Prep 38-28 in a back and forth battle at Seton Hall in West Orange, NJ on October 23, 2021.

“I appreciate everything Dino, his wife Susan, and their family have done over the last eight years for Syracuse Athletics, Syracuse University and most importantly, our student-athletes,” athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement. “Thanks to Dino’s leadership, our student-athletes have performed at the highest levels in the classroom, have dedicated countless hours to supporting our communities and have gone on to achieve great success, both professionally and personally.”

Babers came to Syracuse after leading Bowling Green to the MAC championship in 2015. His best season with the Orange came in 2018, when the team went 10-3 and was ranked No. 15 in the final USA TODAY College Football Coaches Poll.

