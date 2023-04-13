Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams emerges as possible draft target for Commanders

The Washington Commanders continue to evaluate cornerbacks ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. The Commanders hosted Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon on a top-30 visit Wednesday. Witherspoon is arguably the top cornerback prospect in the draft.

Washington also hosted Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin on visits.

You can add another name to that list, courtesy of Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston. Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams recently visited Washington.

Who is Williams?

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound Williams redshirted during his first season at Syracuse before stepping into the starting lineup as a redshirt freshman in 2020. Williams would earn honorable mention All-ACC honors in each of the last three seasons, finishing his college career with 115 tackles, 21 passes defended and four interceptions.

Williams tore his ACL in 2022, forcing him to miss the NFL combine. Williams would’ve been a solid second-round selection before his injury. He’s aggressive, fast and excellent in zone coverage, which is something Washington plays a lot of.

He could fall to day three of the draft, where he has a chance to be an absolute steal.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire