Syracuse, here I come: Myers Park basketball star ready to take on the world

CHARLOTTE, NC (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The first time Sadiq White Jr. saw the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. The Charlotte native was left speechless.

“I didn’t believe it,” he said. “You always hear about the loud house, how big it is. You step foot in there during the basketball game, it was crazy.”

To understand why that moment was so important, you first have to know just how far the 17-year-old has come.

“One of the special things about him is, most of the kids where he is from, they don’t make it out of that area,” said his coach and mentor, Myles Stinson.

Growing up in East Charlotte, White didn’t have much. However, what he did have was a devoted grandmother who raised him and a dream to be the best in basketball.

“My big jump was my sophomore summer, going into my junior year,” White remembers.

Of course, a five-inch growth spurt didn’t hurt either. Now 6′ 8″, the former Myers Park star is locked in with SU’s recruiting class for 2025.

“When I went up for my unofficial visit,” he says. “Man, the people embraced me like no other university has.”

As the top-ranked player in his class in North Carolina, he’s got all the skills. But what he doesn’t have presently is a place to play a senior year, as he opted to leave the Mustangs at the end of this past season.

“North Carolina has done me well,” he says, smiling. “If it falls and I end up staying home, [then] I’ll end up staying home. If not, most likely I’ll end up in NIBC somewhere.”

Wherever he decides to play, he’ll still carry a chip on his shoulder. It’s one he wears like armor anytime he steps onto a court.

“I’ve grown as a person, as a man, as a kid, just learning the world. I just don’t want to go back to where I come from.”

In his eyes, this is only the beginning. First Central New York, and then the world.

“No limit man,” he says confidently. “I want to go to Cuse and win as many championships as I can. Then I’ll get out of there and get to the league and have a good long successful career in the NBA.

Right now, the Dome seems so big to him. But soon, much like Charlotte, it might only be another stepping stone.

