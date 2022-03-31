Syracuse C Frank Anselem entering transfer portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Syracuse reserve center Frank Anselem, who took on a greater role during the final nine games of the season after starter Jesse Edwards broke a wrist, is entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-10 player from Nigeria announced his decision Thursday on social media.

''I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this historic program. However, things have to end for something to start anew,'' Anselem wrote on Instagram.

Anselem started six games and played in all but one for the Orange (16-17), showing promise after playing only 26 minutes over four games his freshman year.

After Edwards was hurt in early February at Boston College, Anselem's first career start came against Virginia Tech. He responded with six points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes.

Anselem averaged 14.2 minutes, 2.6 points, and 3.8 rebounds with 17 blocks. In the final nine games, he averaged 7.2 rebounds.

Anselem is the only player from the 2021-22 team to enter the transfer portal. Last year, five players entered the portal and swingman Alan Griffin opted to enter the NBA draft.

