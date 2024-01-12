Syracuse basketball looks for 1st win against ranked opponent like North Carolina

SYRACUSE — A stellar defensive performance and standout offensive performances from Chris Bell and Maliq Brown helped Syracuse remain unbeaten at home with a win over Boston College on Wednesday.

North Carolina's Tar Heels, the Orange's next opponent, also has an unblemished home record as they prepare to host SU on Saturday afternoon.

Syracuse coach Adrian Autry may need another stout defensive effort if they want to beat their first ranked team. Coach Hubert Davis' Tar Heels are No. 7 in the nation and riding a five-game winning streak. The Orange are 11-4 with a 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference record. They improved to 8-0 at home Wednesday.

"A lot of times we play these ranked teams, we put so much pressure on ourselves," Bell said after his 20-point night. "'We have to win this game.' Just come in like any other game. Prepare, be ready, and we know we're going to come out and get the win.

"Whether we're down 10, things are going to happen. Basketball is a game of runs. That's what my dad always says. Just keep playing ... and we'll see who wins at the end of it."

Syracuse Orange forward Chris Bell (4) dunks the ball in the first half against the Boston College Eagles at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse at North Carolina

When: Noon Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Record: No. 7 Tar Heels are 12-3 overall, 4-0 in ACC play and 6-0 at home.

Previous game: Beat North Carolina State 67-54 on Wednesday.

Top players: RJ Davis (20.3 ppg, 37% 3s, 95% free throws), Armando Bacot (14.5 ppg, 10.7 rpg), Harrison Ingram (12.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 42% 3s), Cormac Ryan (10.8 ppg).

How to watch: ESPN.

Syracuse needs to 'just be us' against North Carolina

A foot injury that will sideline Syracuse's 7-foot-4 center Naheem McLeod indefinitely opened the door for Brown, winning a battle against 7-foot center Quinten Post — one of the ACC's best players.

Boston College Eagles center Armani Mighty (2) posts up against Syracuse Orange forward Maliq Brown (1) in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome.

On Saturday, Brown and company will play another one of the ACC's best big men in Armando Bacot, a 6-foot-11 grad student who's 3 inches taller than the SU sophomore. Brown was aggressive against BC, and double teams from his teammates helped the Orange force the Eagles into 22 turnovers.

"They're not just going to let us come into their gym and let us get an easy win," Brown said after scoring 19 points and holding Post scoreless.

Brown and Syracuse may need a similar approach against Bacot, especially since players like Davis, Ingram and Ryan have shown star potential for the Tar Heels.

"I take my matchup as personal, no matter who it is, if their name is big or not," Brown said. "(I) take my matchup personal and just help my team."

Syracuse's offense may have to show up too. Bell scored 20 points against Boston College, turning a pair of turnovers into consecutive fast break dunks about 10 minutes into the game. The latter was a fancy windmill, and with 1:20 remaining, Bell nailed a midrange dagger as the shot clock expired. Bell's big night was a result of being unafraid of making mistakes and not overthinking decisions.

"We're going to have to run with North Carolina. They're one of the best teams in the country, but I think we do that a little bit better," Bell said.

Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) shoots the ball as Boston College Eagles guard Chas Kelley III (00) defends in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Sophomore Judah Mintz was the only other Orange in double figures with 10 points. He made 7-of-8 free throws but shot 1-for-7 from the field. Mintz is expected to start Saturday, but Autry brought him off the bench Wednesday after a team violation he wouldn't elaborate on.

JJ Starling was the only starter with a negative plus-minus (-5). Justin Taylor, Kyle Cuffe Jr. and Benny Williams all struggled from the field as well and may need more efficient shooting to drop the Tar Heels.

"Just be us. Nobody needs to be a hero," Bell said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Syracuse basketball: Orange looking for 1st win against ranked team