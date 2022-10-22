Syracuse with 90-yard scoop-and-score against Clemson
Syracuse is looking to show the college football universe it is for real. The Orange have a huge chance Saturday as they visit Clemson in ACC play.
Syracuse has been hanging in through the first half and caught a huge break in the second quarter.
Clemson botches a handoff and Ja’Had Carter was on the spot to scoop it up and return it 90 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
The PAT made it 14-7 for the visiting team in a battle of unbeatens.
SYRACUSE 90-YARD SCOOP-AND-SCORE
