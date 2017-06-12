Syndergaard Still Believes Mets Will Contend In 2017

This isn’t at all what Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets had envisioned through more than a third of the 2017 MLB season. Following two straight trips to the playoffs, including a World Series appearance in 2015, the Mets had high hopes for themselves, looking to be one of the National League’s top contenders.

But with the team sitting below .500 and facing an uphill battle in the NL East, the Mets have fallen short of expectations.

Perhaps no other Met has embodied the team’s struggles more so than Syndergaard. The right-hander hasn’t pitched since April 30 when he suffered a partially torn right lat that will keep him on the shelf for months. Once considered an NL Cy Young candidate, it’s unknown if Syndergaard will take the mound again in this year.

The team’s starting rotation was supposed to be their strength, yet New York’s staff has been one of the worst in baseball. Pitchers like Syndergaard and Steven Matz have missed the majority of the year with injuries, while Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom are not putting up numbers Mets fans are used to seeing.

It hasn’t just been New York’s inability to win games that has plagued them in 2017. Issues away from the field have been as much a part of the year as their losses on the diamond. Whether it’s been Harvey’s suspension or even an incident involving Mr. Met, the team hasn’t been able to stay out of their own way.

Syndergaard even had an incident of his own that drew the ire of some Mets fans. His injury came a few days after he refused to undergo an MRI on his arm, having missed his previous start with bicep tendonitis.

“Yeah I denied the MRI, but the MRI was not gonna show anything,” Syndergaard told International Business Times Thursday at an event for Cholula Hot Sauce. “I’m not gonna go in a tube for the hell of it and get more radiation. I refused the MRI, I was still able to pitch. I was still throwing 100, 101 (mph) so obviously there’s no structural issues. I don’t know why everyone’s freaking out about nothing. I just know I had my rights and I know no one’s more in tune with their body than I am, and I’m not gonna tell someone to get in a tube when they don’t know what’s going on with me.”

Prior to his injury, Syndergaard hadn’t had to deal with much negativity at all from Mets fans or the New York media. He had a terrific rookie season in 2015, getting the win in New York’s only World Series victory. His 2.60 ERA was good for third among NL starters in 2016 as he made the All-Star team in just his second season.

Heading into this season, Syndergaard was projected to take another step and become one of baseball’s elite starters. Aside from the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw, who’s been MLB’s best pitcher for the better part of a decade, Syndergaard might have been the most popular NL Cy Young pick among MLB experts in spring training.

That quickly changed with his injury, as did the optimism of many Mets fans. Yoenis Cespedes went onto the disabled list three days before Syndergaard got hurt, and Jeurys Familia joined him less than two weeks later. All of a sudden, the Mets were without their best starting pitcher, reliever and everyday player.

