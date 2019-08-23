Syndergaard lowers boom on Indians over social media

New York Mets righthander Noah Syndergaard shut down the Cleveland Indians on the field Thursday night and again over social media a few hours later.





Syndergaard took umbrage with the message posted by the Indians' official Twitter account prior to the 26-year-old scattering two hits over six innings in a 2-0 win. The victory sealed a three-game sweep by the Mets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Earlier on Thursday, the Indians' account offered a message to fans frustrated by the team's recent losing skid.





"It's a long season, the post read. "We didn't erase an 11.5-game deficit to roll over. We split a series with one of the best teams in MLB at their home ballpark. We lost the last 2 to a fringe postseason team."





Syndergaard made it known that he took issue with the last part.





"We got some FRINGE for you right here, we call it a SWEEP in NYC," he wrote.





New York (67-60) resides 1.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild-card spot in the National League.





With their recent 3-7 stretch, the Indians (74-54) are a half-game out of the wild card in the American League.





--Field Level Media