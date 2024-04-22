BBC chief footballer writer Phil McNulty answers your questions on all things Premier League.

Matt from Birmingham asked: Surely an accusation of bias, like that made by Nottingham Forest's X account, requires some evidence beyond "they support Luton"? Or are they just trying to deflect from their performance?

Phil answered: Have to be very careful answering this one, Matt, but there is a clear inference from Forest that being a “Luton fan” influenced decisions taken at Everton yesterday. This suggests the integrity of the officials is compromised and that simply cannot be allowed to stand.

In all our time as football fans we have accused officials of being incompetent against our own team (well, I assume we have) in moments of frustration, but there can never be any suggestion of something deeper.

I do not believe for one second that is the case when it comes to officialdom in this country.

I was at Goodison and actually feel if Nuno Espirito Santo had simply come out and said Nottingham Forest had been on the end of some really rough decisions plenty would have sympathised. I certainly would. Now a lot of that sympathy has been diluted by the post-match statement.

On Forest’s performance - they were actually very poor in what was a pretty poor game.

Craig from Nottingham: Surely there is a reason that referees have to provide the team they support to the PGMOL? Do you think it was an own goal if the VAR ref has declared being a Luton fan in such a vital clash as Everton v Forest? Would it be OK if a Liverpool supporting ref was part of the officiating team for Arsenal v Man City?

Phil answered: Can I answer this question with a question? First of all I would never question the integrity of an official – but why would any Luton Town fan (and I am talking generally not specifically about officials) want Everton to win that game more than Nottingham Forest yesterday? It actually doesn’t even make sense.

