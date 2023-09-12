'Symbolic in a lot of ways': Akron football team finds inspiration in Turnover Tire

Viral moments related to the University of Akron football team rarely turn up in the program’s favor.

That changed Saturday when the Zips and their Turnover Tire enjoyed a moment in the spotlight after beating the Morgan State Bears on the type of play that sealed the team’s fate in the past.

On a third-and-9 at their own 21 with 59 seconds left in the game and protecting a four-point lead, running back J.J. Davis took a handoff for the Bears. UA defensive lineman CJ Nunnally IV busted through the left side of the Bears O-line and poked the ball free. A split second later, linebacker Bryan McCoy scooped the ball up and ran 13 yards for a UA touchdown to ultimately give them a 24-21 victory in their home opener.

For their efforts, the team brought out the Turnover Tire in recognition.

The symbolism of it being associated with a college football team representing the Rubber City is inescapable, but it goes beyond that for UA coach Joe Moorhead, who is in his second year coaching the team.

The tire was something he conceived at the tail end of camp, he told the Beacon Journal on Tuesday.

“Other people have the chains and the thrones and the slot machines, and that's kind of a lot of pomp and circumstance and glitz and glamor, and that's cool,” he said. “But the identity that I want this football team to kind of embody is what the Akron area is.”

Moorhead understands where Akron fits in the fabric of Northeast Ohio and had his equipment manager acquire a couple of worn-down tires.

“It's almost symbolic in a lot of ways of how people view this program that we are just not a worthy or worthwhile program,” he said. “And at the end of the day, what we got to do is find a way to dust it off and shine them up. And there's still plenty of tread on the tires in this program and we're going to find a way to make it work, put it on the car and drive this thing, drive this thing to success.”

Akron Zips football get positive feedback for Turnover Tire

Not surprisingly, his players greeted the addition of the tire with enthusiasm. And Moorhead admits that it’s pretty cool that it had a viral moment on the national stage, but he also appreciates hearing from fans.

“I was taking out the garbage [Monday] night and the guy who lives across the street from me was having a catch with his son and yelled across the street, ‘Hey coach, great win. Congratulations. Love the tires, keep it rolling,’” he said. “So, I didn't mean for it to be gimmicky, there really is some substance to it, but at the same time it's kind of the anti-celebration in a lot of ways.”

