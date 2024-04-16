'Symbiotic' Dundee feeding off crowd - Docherty

Tony Docherty says he has achieved in his mission to foster "synergy" between the Dundee faithful and the playing squad this season.

Joyous scenes of celebration followed the Dens Park side securing top-six football at Pittodrie on Saturday, which the manager believes is testament to the bond formed between everyone at the club.

"If I know that group of boys like I do, there's no way they're going to rest on their laurels," Docherty said.

"Football is all about those moments [celebrating top six], and it's really important that you share those moments.

"When I came into the job, I said that I really wanted to create that real synergy with the players and the fans, and I think we've done that.

"We've put the team on the pitch that we said we were going to, it's an attractive style and it's really entertaining. I think that appeals to the Dundee fans.

"There's a real symbiotic relationship between us, we're feeding off each other. That's why I love that the game is going ahead [on Wednesday] at Dens.

"The players love playing in front of the home fans. Under the lights at Dens, it's one to savour".