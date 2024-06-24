Sylvinho 'proud' of Albania players despite early Euros exit

Sylvinho's Albania were eliminated from Euro 2024 on Monday (Alberto PIZZOLI)

Sylvinho hailed his Albania players despite their early exit from Euro 2024 after losing 1-0 to Spain on Monday and finishing bottom of Group B.

Albania's Euros adventure came to an end in Duesseldorf with Ferran Torres netting the only goal for group winners Spain.

Sylvinho's team finished on just one point but competed in every match in a tough group which also contained international heavyweights Italy and Croatia, even scoring the fastest goal ever scored in a Euros match in their opening 2-1 defeat to the Italians.

"I'm very proud of my players and the country. It's the second time we've played this competition and I've said before and I'm very happy with the country, the federation and the fans," Sylvinho told reporters.

"People would have thought Italy and Croatia would have scored four and five against us but my players believed in the work we were doing.

"We managed to compete against three great national teams, teams that play in quarter-finals and semi-finals."

Albania have never played in a World Cup but Sylvinho said that the country is ready for a serious qualification bid for the next tournament which is being held in the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

"The objective of the Albania FA is to do just that, keep playing in important tournaments, to keep improving. We have the right tools for that," added Sylvinho.

"They left everything out on the pitch and they will remember this for the rest of their lives. The next time they come out to play this will be very valuable experience. This is gold for my players, for everybody."

