Sylvinho: ‘Opener decisive for Italy, not for Albania’

Albania coach Sylvinho warns tomorrow’s EURO 2024 opener will have all the pressure on Italy. ‘It is decisive for them, not for us.’

It kicks off in Dortmund on Saturday at 20.00 UK time, just a few hours after Spain and Croatia go head-to-head in the other group game.

“We’re delighted to be here. We’ve been on a difficult journey in terms of our qualification, and it hasn’t been easy, but we got here,” said Sylvinho in his press conference.

“It’s a huge source of pride to be here. We’re in a very tough group, and at a tough tournament. We’re here to compete, though. We’ll scrap for every point.”

The Azzurri are the reigning Champions of Europe, yet nobody seems to include them among the favourites to go particularly far this time around.

“Luciano Spalletti is an incredible coach, with incredible players. I’m not listening to talk about Italy’s form in friendlies. It’s Italy! They’re always competitive,” continued Sylvinho.

“We know what a big competition this is, and what a big competition this is. I remember Brazil drawing their opening game of the 2018 World Cup with a draw against Switzerland. Once you don’t win the first game then it’s a struggle – for Italy as well as us. We don’t have quite as much pressure on us as Italy do, but we do have pressure.”

Among the most talented players in the Albania squad are Inter midfielder Kristjan Asllani and Chelsea-owned striker Armando Broja, though they have been largely benched so far this season at club level.

“In terms of their fitness we’re looking good, and we’ve done a great job on that front with players giving their all in training. Asllani and Broja haven’t played much recently, but they are looking good.”

Sylvinho ‘learned so much’ in Italy

Sylvinho also spoke to Sky Sport Italia and reiterated precisely where the pressure lines going into this game.

“It is decisive for Italy, but not for us. Spain-Croatia is very important too and there’s no time for those who want to go through the group stage.”

The Brazilian had a brief spell in Serie A working as an assistant manager to ex-Italy coach Roberto Mancini at Inter.

“I have not heard from Roberto in six months, but he won the Euros doing a great job. I learned so much in Italy, it was such a great experience at Inter and then doing the coaching course at Coverciano, focusing on tactics.

“I knew so much about possession football in Spain, while in England it was all pace and transitions, but Italy showed me so much I didn’t know.”