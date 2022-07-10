Sylvia Fowles with a Block vs. Team Stewart

Reuters

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - France's business elite is grappling to live with a new more hostile political order a month after far-right and hard-left parties robbed President Emmanuel Macron's government of its control of parliament. The country's corporate leaders, who were gathered for an annual business conference in southern France, spent the last five years safe in the knowledge that Macron's government could push its pro-business reform agenda largely unobstructed. Not only can Macron's government no longer expect parliament to rubber stamp its plans, but opposition parties are impatient to wield their new power to substantially rewrite its proposed legislation.