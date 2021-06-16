Sylvia Fowles with the Block vs. Chicago Sky
Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx) with the Block vs. Chicago Sky, 06/15/2021
Playing without Kyrie Irving, the Nets received an iconic performance from Kevin Durant in a 114-108 Game 5 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Hank Cherry became the fourth angler in the 51-year history of the Bassmaster Classic to repeat as champion, doing so with an unusual catch.
Aaron Rodgers had an interesting choice of shirt at his first public appearance since Packers president Mark Murphy called him a 'complicated fella.'
Kevin Durant posted a historic playoff triple-double as the Brooklyn Nets came back to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.
The UFC will give the Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill booking another shot.
The pairing we've all been waiting for.
Trae Young has a reputation as someone who plays to the refs' whistle, and this play in Game 4 reinforced it severely. By Adam Hermann
49 points and 48 minutes from Kevin Durant. What a night.
NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Durant has always been one of the NBA's most unstoppable scorers. The Brooklyn Nets needed much more than points Tuesday night, so Durant gave them one of the most spectacular performances in postseason history. Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, sending the Nets back into the lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.
Raiders QB Derek Carr named one of the biggest 'losers' of the offseason
Tee times are out for the first two days of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
Vince Wilfork's son allegedly stole his two Super Bowl rings, AFC championship rings, Miami Hurricanes championship ring and other jewelry from him.
They might not be the biggest names, but they can help the Warriors.
That's not going to play well with Jazz fans.
Toni Kroos rued an "unfortunate" own goal for Mats Hummels in Germany's defeat by France in their opening Euro 2020 match on Tuesday which increases the pressure on Joachim Loew's men.
He was the only person in the cove. Sort of.
It's advantage champs after the top game of the EURO 2020 group stage so far, an own goal standing Ias the difference in France's 1-0 victory over Germany.
The Yankees got back in the win column on Tuesday, taking down the Blue Jays, 6-5.
The Trail Blazers are expected to hire Chauncey Billups as coach.