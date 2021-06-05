Sylvia Fowles with a Block vs. Atlanta Dream

Reuters
Women's tennis great Martina Navratilova on Monday said she was saddened by Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open following the controversy over her decision to boycott media obligations. Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka announced her decision on Monday, a day after being fined $15,000 for not attending a post-match media conference and threatened with expulsion after her first-round win. "As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental and emotional aspect gets short shrift," Navratilova said.