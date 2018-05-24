Sylvia Fowles has 23 points, 20 rebounds for Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 23 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota's first 20-20 game and the Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 76-68 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota closed the first half with a 13-0 run for a 46-21 lead. Fowles had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three steals in the half.

Maya Moore added 12 points, and Seimone Augustus chipped in 11 for Minnesota (1-1). Rebekkah Brunson and Fowles combined for 33 rebounds - equaling Dallas' total.

Elizabeth Cambage had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas (1-2). Skylar Diggins-Smith was just 4-of-15 shooting for 12 points, and Kayla Thornton had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists. The Wings were without Glory Johnson, who is out for four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Dallas made just 9 of 40 field goals (22.5 percent) in the opening half, including 1 of 12 from distance.

ALSO WEDNESDAY

Storm 87, Mercury 71

Jewell Loyd scored 29 points, and Breanna Stewart had nine points and 11 rebounds as visiting Seattle beat Phoenix.

Sue Bird capped the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer to extend Seattle's lead to 46-33. The Storm outscored Phoenix 31-13 in the second quarter after the Mercury opened the game on a 13-2 run.

The Storm went on a 10-2 run — eight coming from the line — for an 11-point lead with 6:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. Their lead didn't drop below nine points the rest of the way.

Dream 81, Sky 63

Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points as Atlanta breezed past host Chicago for its first victory of the season.

The Dream (1-1) recovered from a season-opening 101-78 drubbing against the Dallas Wings and maintained control of this game from start to finish.

Hayes led the way by shooting 4 of 6 from 3-point range. She made more 3-pointers than the entire Chicago Sky roster, which went 3 of 14 from beyond the arc in suffering its first loss of the season after getting off to a 2-0 start.