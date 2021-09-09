Sylvia Fowles with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces

Associated Press

Novak Djokovic will take his Grand Slam bid into the U.S. Open semifinals. Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3, moving two victories from becoming the first man to win all four majors in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969. Just as he did in the Wimbledon final, Djokovic had no problem turning around the match against the No. 6-seeded Italian after dropping the first set.